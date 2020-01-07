Gandii Baat 4 fame Garima Jain OPENS UP about doing intimate scenes on screen

Gandii Baat 4: Garima Jain recently opened up about doing intimate and bold scenes on-screen in Ekta Kapoor's Gandii Baat season 4. Here's what she revealed.

We've seen shows that leave us disappointed with their second seasons. But, such is not the case with Ekta Kapoor's Gandii Baat. After three super successful seasons, it has come up with the fourth season, and is already making the right noise. Yes, Gandii Baat 4 is still in the game of being a favourite among many. It was only a week ago that there were rumours of internet sensation Megha Prasad been approached for a lead role in one of the episodes. Though there have been no confirmations a about the same yet, now another news is buzzing. And it is about sizzling actress Garima Jain who plays an important role in the web show.

A leading entertainment portal recently got into a fun chat with the hot actress to get some insights from her journey, role in Gandii Baat 4 and doing bold content on-screen. Well, not many actors are comfortable in going all bold and doing intimate scenes on-screen and this was the same case with Garima Jain. She revealed in the interview that she had some issues before signing the contract. When quipped more about it she mentioned that the script required frontal nudity and she was not comfortable in going about it. She raised these concerns in front of the makers of the show and they understood it. The makers were very co-operative about the same. She said that she is extremely elated to work with people who understand her concerns and reservations.

However, it do not put an end to the scene. She did go ahead with the shot in question. She said that it was shot very aesthetically and with much care. When asked if she has had any lip-locks in the show, she said, 'Yes she did.' She concluded by saying that things happen smoothly as the set contains only a few members and most of them are females.

Credits :Spotboye

