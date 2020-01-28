Ganesh Acharya accused of harassing an assistant female choreographer & forcing her to watch adult videos

Ganesh Acharya who has worked with many celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Govinda, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and much more has recently been surrounded by a big controversy

Choreographer, film director and occasional film actor, Ganesh Acharya has choreographed for many hit films in Bollywood like Bodyguard, Singham, Simmba, Zero and much more. The choreographer who has worked with many celebrities like Nene, Govinda, , , and much more has recently been surrounded by a big controversy. An assistant female choreographer has filed a complaint against the choreographer accusing him of traumatic abuse and depriving her of working in the film industry, demanding commission and also forcing her to watch adult videos.

The complaint has been registered at the Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli police station in Mumbai. ANI has informed this on twitter and wrote, "Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state's Women's Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos." According to the complainant, ever since Ganesh Acharya has become the General Secretary of the Indian Film & Television Choreographers Association, he has been harassing her continuously. When she denied listening to him, taking advantage of his post, the choreographer tried to remove her membership from the association.

Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state's Women's Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos pic.twitter.com/Z8jYzgVyQh — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The complainant also claimed that whenever she used to go to other choreographers they used to tell her to settle the dispute between her and Ganesh Acharya first. In her complaint, it was also said that Ganesh Acharya had forced the rest of the dancers to pay an extra Rs 500 out of their share money, to which she did not agree. This was the main reason he started harassing the complainant.

