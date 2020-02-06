Ganesh Acharya booked by Mumbai Police for sexually harassing a woman choreographer

Bollywood choreographer, Ganesh Acharya, is booked by the Mumbai Police for sexually harassing woman choreographer; READ DEETS

In the latest turn of events, Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who has choreographed songs in films such as Padmaavat, Judwaa 2, Sanju and others, has been booked by the Mumbai Police for sexually harassing a woman choreographer. As per reports, second FIR has been filed against Ganesh Acharya, after a background dancer levied sexual harassment allegations against him. In a letter to the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Tuesday, the complainant revealed that Ganesh Acharya had "coerced" her into having sex with him in 1990, but she managed to escape.

As per a report in Mid Day, the complainant shared that after she read about the first FIR against Acharya, which was filed in January, she mustered the courage to come out in the open with her story. Furthermore, the complainant also revealed that she knows of another person who was sexually harassed by Acharya. Talking about the first FIR which was filed on January 28, 2020 by a 33-year-old assistant choreographer, Ganesh Acharya has been accused of forcing the victim to watch adult videos, and also asking the victim to give him a commission from her income. Not just this, the report states that Ganesh Acharya had been harassing the complainant ever since he became the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA).

Furthermore, when the complainant refused to succumb, Acharya misused his position of being the General Secretary of IFTCA and got her membership suspended and also issued a letter to other choreographers instructing them not to work with her. However, Ganesh Acharya has denied the charges leveled against him. Prior to the FIRs, Saroj Khan opened up about how Acharya exploits his dancers and uses his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). In a press conference in Mumbai on January 17, Saroj Khan had said, “I am just saddened that Ganesh wants to divide this association which is not good. He and his father were associated with this association. It is good that we have rejoined the federation because we have to take some steps." Also, for all those who don’t know, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Tanushree Dutta had accused the choreographer of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.

Mumbai Police has booked choreographer and director Ganesh Acharya on charges of sexually harassing a woman choreographer. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DbfudWjhTg — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

