Ganesh Acharya on Saroj Khan accusing him of exploiting dancers: She should come forward to help dancers then

As per latest reports, choreographer Ganesh Acharya has hit back at Saroj Khan for accusing him of exploiting dancers

A few days back, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan accused Ganesh Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). Now on Friday, renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya dismissed allegations levelled against him by Saroj Khan. In a statement, Ganesh said that Saroj Khan is speaking wrong and in fact, Ganesh said that Saroj Khan should come forward to help.

“Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer. Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA,” said Acharaya. As per reports, Saroj Khan, who represents the CDA, has accused Ganesh Acharya of badmouthing CDA. Furthermore, the report states that Saroj Khan has alleged that Ganesh Acharya has been stealing its dancers by promising them more money. Now in response to Saroj Khan’s allegations, Ganesh said that, “The CDA was shut down six months ago following a legal dispute that began in 2018. However, Deric Biswas, Zahid Shaikh, Al Fahim Surani and Ravi Kanwar reopened it without showing any court orders to do so and filled up the posts without elections. Now, they are pressuring dancers to join the association again.” Also, Ganesh added that he has been standing with dancers and is emotionally attached to them.

Furthermore, Ganesh Acharya’s supporters came out in his defense as they said that the choreographer as never differentiated among dancers. “If there is a need of 50 dancers he takes 100 dancers so that more people can earn. He stands by us in our every problem. Even he stood by those who are criticising him now,” a dancer said. For all those who don’t know, Acharya had accused the CDA of paying dancers less than the mandated rates. On December 26, 2019, the AIFTEDA was formed, allegedly by miffed former members of the CDA.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More