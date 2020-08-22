  1. Home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa; Says ‘My favourite is here’

Ananya Panday, who has welcomed Lord Ganesha on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, shared her excitement for the same with a beautiful post.
It’s Ganesh Chaturthi today and the entire country has been taken over by the festive vibe as they welcomed home Lord Ganesha for the holy festival. Although the COVID 19 outbreak in India has dampened the festive vibe everyone has been celebrating this special day in their own way. After all, who can miss a chance to welcome Ganpati Bappa. Just like everyone, Ananya Panday has also been quite excited about bringing home Lord Ganesha’s idol for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Student of The Year 2 actress recently shared the glimpse of Lord Ganesha’s idol at her residence. The idol was all decked up with flowers and red dupatta and had pooja thali and coconut place for the aarti The beautiful decoration was undoubtedly exuding festive vibes. The young actress was also seen posing with Ganpati and was all smiles in her while and blue coloured ethnic wear. In the caption, Ananya spoke about the immense love for Lord Ganesha. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress called Him her favourite. She wrote, “Love you Bappa, welcome home wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity and kindness  #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year as she welcomes home Lord Ganesha:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya has just resumed shooting for Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli amid the COVID 19 outbreak and has been happy to be back on the sets. To note, this Ali Abbas Zafar production will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Ishaan. Besides, the actress has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

