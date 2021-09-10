Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Katrina Kaif, Vicky, Priyanka & others wish fans as they welcome Ganpati Bappa

It's time to welcome Ganpati Bappa into our homes once again, as today Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the nation. As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, many Bollywood stars also have welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their homes. Kicking off the day with praying to Lord Ganesha, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, , , Sara Ali Khan, , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher and others have penned lovely wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya" on her Instagram story and wished fans. Karan Johar wrote, "For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!." Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a throwback photo from the time when he visited Lalbaugcha Raja's idol to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. With it, he penned a wish for fans. Ajay wrote, "Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan." Amitabh Bachchan also hailed Lord Ganesha in a post on social media and he was followed by son Abhishek Bachchan too.

Anupam Kher also took to social media to express his joy and sent love to his fans. He also penned a wish on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. Pooja Batra shared a video to send love to her fans on the festival. Malaika Arora also took to social media to share a wish as she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" Renuka Shahane, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Meenaakshi Sheshadri also shared lovely wishes with fans on the occasion. Sara, Inaaya, Kunal, Soha and Karisma Kapoor wished their fans on social media.

Take a look:

For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi! pic.twitter.com/kf0rbn6gjP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 10, 2021

वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ!

May Bappa bless you all with a life filled with happiness, health and love! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 10, 2021

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Obeisance to the one who is the remover of obstacles and the giver of boons. गणपति बप्पा मोर्या। — Meenaakshi Sheshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) September 10, 2021

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! pic.twitter.com/E0Js9DfNCB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 10, 2021

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all my Indian sisters and brothers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 10, 2021

Among the celebs who welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their homes, and Neil Nitin Mukesh were the ones who were snapped this week as they took the idols home. Meanwhile, amid COVID-19 pandemic, several restrictions have been put in place in Maharashtra as well with regards to physical darshan in pandals. The BMC and Mumbai Police also has urged everyone to follow protocol and have restricted physical darshan. Online darshan of Ganpati Bappa at pandals in the city are being encouraged.

