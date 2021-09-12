Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Inside Sara Ali Khan’s festivities with mom Amrita Singh & Manish Malhotra; See PICS

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished a happy Ganesh Chaturthi to their fans. Many celebs walked out of their homes to participate in the visarjan including , Sohail Khan, and Aayush Sharma amongst others. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared many pictures with friends and families as she celebrated the auspicious festival at her home. Sara shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh along with her friends and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Sara was donning a lovely traditional attire in the pictures as she posed for the camera.

Many Bollywood stars have shared lovely Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with their fans including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, , , , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher and others have penned lovely wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. Karan Johar wrote, "For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!."

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s last release was ‘Coolie No. 1’ costarring and directed by David Dhawan. The film received a lukewarm response as it was released on a major OTT platform. Sara has wrapped up shooting for Aanand L.Rai’s directorial ‘Atrangi Re’, which also stars and Dhanush in the leading parts. According to several reports, Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

