Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia & Salma Khan SPOTTED at Arpita Khan’s house; PHOTOS

Like every year, ’s sister Arpita Khan has welcomed Lord Ganesha in her house. Unfortunately, this year brother Salman Khan will not be a part of the celebration since he is in Turkey shooting for Tiger 3. But, many celebrities have visited her house to seek blessings from Bappa. Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia were amongst the first few guests to visit her house and we also spotted Arpita’s mom Salman Khan entering her daughter’s building.

In the first two picture, we can see Arpita Khan welcoming bappa as Riteish Deshmukh lends a helping hand to her for lifting the idol. In the next picture we can Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan getting down from her car. She was at a distance hence her face is not very clearly visible, but with whatever we can see, she is wearing a pretty white palazzo set. In the next picture, we can see one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia who looked gorgeous in a traditional avatar. Riteish sported a beige short kurta over a white pyjama and greeted paps with folded hands. Genelia looked stunning in a white saree with floral designs on it. One thing that caught our attention was her blouse that had frills on the sleeves and looked quite unique.

Take a look:

Recently it was reported that Salman Khan would not be a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. According to a report in ETimes, Khan will not be turning up for the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in Mumbai considering that he will not be breaking the bio-bubble for Tiger 3. A source informed ETimes, “Salim saab and family will have Lord Ganesha blessing their home for one-and-half days, like every year. But no, it's just not possible for Salman to be a part of those proceedings. He cannot break the bio-bubble he's shooting in, for Yash Raj's 'Tiger'."

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone’s rare THROWBACK pic together will leave you speechless; PHOTO