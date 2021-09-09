Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Salman’s ‘Vighnaharta’ to SRK’s ‘Mourya Re’; 8 must have songs for guaranteed good time

Ganesh Chaturthi is one such festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. This festival brings in loads of excitement and happiness and there is a completely different vibe altogether. Be it welcoming Lord Ganesha or bidding him Goodbye, music and dancing forms an integral part of the Ganapati celebration. This festival is incomplete without good music so to get you grooving and set you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood already we will list down the top 10 songs from Bollywood movies that are dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Vighnaharta – Antim: The Final Truth

We will begin our list with the most recently released song from the movie Antim: The Final Truth. This song features shaking a leg with Aayush Sharma. in his Sikh cop avatar can be seen performing Ganesh Aarti in this one. It is a peppy number and apt for this list.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy

A perfect song for you to dance during the Ganapati visarjan. This song featuring Arjun Rampal from his movie Daddy has the perfect beats and will take the celebration mood a notch higher.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu – ABCD

A totally new-gen song that has a modern take on a song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. A mix of Punjabi lines with Hindi lines and a mix of fast and medium-paced beats make this song a must-have in the list.

Bappa – Banjo

Although, this Riteish Deshmukh starrer film did not do wonders at the box office but we bet fans remember this movie for this one song.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi – Viruddh

Stepping aside from the peppy tracks, this one from the movie Viruddh starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and John Abraham is a hit amongst the masses even today. Shankar Mahadevan’s soulful voice makes this song one of the best Ganapati aarti’s even today.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya – Judwaa 2

One of the latest Bollywood Ganpati tracks to dance to, this fun track is sung by Amit Mishra. Danish Sabri penned the lyrics in urban Indian lingo. Varun's signature twist moves steal the show.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Ageneepath

Despite so many songs dedicated to the elephant-headed God, this track continues to remain popular year after year. Sung in the powerful voice of Ajay Gogavale, the song features actors and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal.

Mourya Re - Don

Featuring none other than , this song is a must-have for the Ganpati celebrations. The song captures the raw and real essence of the celebration in Mumbai with music, dance, devotion and huge crowds.

