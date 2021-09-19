Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha: Until we see him again next year

Superstar often welcomes Ganpati Bappa into his house every year. The star took to Instagram and shared a picture of Lord Ganesha. He wrote in the caption, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!” Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Many film and television stars including Sonu Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Aayush Sharma, and Sohail Khan amongst others participated in the Ganpati Visarjan with utmost zeal.

Several other stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, , , Sara Ali Khan, , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher and others have penned lovely wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. Ajay Devgn also shared the picture of Ganpati Bappa with his fans and wrote, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan."

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been gearing up for a huge comeback after a hiatus from the silver screen for 3 years. SRK was shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others. SRK will also be seen in mega venture ‘Pathan’ directed by Siddharth Anand costarring and John Abraham in the leading parts.

Also Read| Inside PHOTOS of Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug sea facing mansion where luxury meets comfort in nature’s lap