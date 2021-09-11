Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of Ganesh aarti at her residence; WATCH

took to Instagram and shared a video of performing aarti on the auspicious evening of Ganesh Chaturthi at her residence. In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing aarti along with the family. Earlier in the day, Shilpa took to social media and shared a lovely picture in front of the Ganesh Chaturthi decorations at her home with her kids. Her caption read, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah...Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah...Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah...Ganapati Bappa Moraiya. Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us.”

Along with the aarti video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai. Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles & obstacles!” Shilpa is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand way. Last year, she penned a note on Instagram, “This year, we need Bappa's presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong”.

Shilpa Shetty’s last release was ‘Hungama 2’ alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Meezaan Jafry. Shilpa played a pivotal role in the sequel to Priyadarshan’s directorial. The film was initially planned for a theatrical release, however, it came out on a leading OTT platform.

