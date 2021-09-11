Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shraddha Kapoor shares PICS in traditional avatar as she welcomes Ganpati Bappa

Several celebrities took to Instagram and pictures of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media. took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the celebration at her residence. Shraddha celebrated the festival with her entire family as she posed with them in one of the pictures. Several other stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, , , Sara Ali Khan, , Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher and others have penned lovely wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media.

Whilst sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!." Ajay Devgn also shared the picture of Ganpati Bappa with his fans and wrote, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan."

Take a look at the post:

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" Renuka Shahane, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Meenaakshi Sheshadri also shared lovely wishes with fans on the occasion. Sara, Inaaya, Kunal, Soha and Karisma Kapoor wished their fans on social media. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen alongside Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 3’. She is currently filming for her latest venture alongside , directed by Luv Ranjan.

