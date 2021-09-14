Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Sonu Sood dances his heart out during Ganpati Visarjan; See PICS

Sonu Sood performed puja with his family members in Lokhandwala as he bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday. The actor along with his family celebrated the auspicious festival with complete zeal. Sonu danced his heart out and performed aarti before the visarjan. Several other Bollywood actors including Aayush Sharma and Sohail Khan amongst others. Many stars celebrated the festival at home including and Sara Ali Khan. Several other stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, , , Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, , , , and others have penned lovely wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi on social media.

Sonu Sood wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans as he stepped out to perform the Ganpati visarjan. Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, “For every new beginning, hope Ganpati bappa showers all the love & prosperity on you and your family. Celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe & at home! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!." Ajay Devgn also shared the picture of Ganpati Bappa with his fans and wrote, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favorite deity today. Ganpati BappaMorya#HappyGaneshChaturthi#ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan."

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!" Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram and shared a post of his first professional photo shoot. “A historic picture from the first so called “Professional“ portfolio. And I thought there can’t be a better picture than this. No wonder my mind was acting like a light stand in the background which is without a bulb”.

