Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents to seek blessings; See PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. It also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film was a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Apart from his performances, Kartik's dapper looks often leave fans swooning over him. He has earned a following of several million on his social media space, and they go gaga over his photos. Speaking of which, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings on this auspicious day. He was also accompanied by his parents- Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. Kartik's sister Kritika Tiwari was also seen along with them. The actor acknowledged the media and also smiled as the shutterbugs clicked him.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's PICS:

On the work front, recently, Kartik announced his new project with Kabir Khan for a new movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Kartik will also be seen next in Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer. He will also reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

