Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and other B-Town stars extend wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaviti is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated with great fervor. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar among others took to their social media handles to wish fans.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesh and wrote, “Ganpatti Bappa Morya!!” Shahid Kapoor shared a pic of the Ganesha idol and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Sanjay Dutt also shared a Ganesh Chaturthi wishes for fans on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you’ll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in Pataudi Palace with Saif Ali Khan and their kids also shared artwork of Lord Ganesh on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!” she wrote. Karan Johar also wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker shared a picture of Lord Ganesh and wrote, “May Bappa shower you all with the choicest blessings and good health…”

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kartik visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

