Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan does 'aarti' as he attends Ganpati puja at Arpita-Aayush Sharma's house

Salman Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long Bollywood career is enough for it. The actor gave several super hit movies including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrani Bhaijaan, Tere Naam, and others. Lovingly called ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. His fans wait for his photos and videos to come out in the public domain. He has been busy shooting for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which was earlier titled as Bhaijaan. However, he attended the Ganpati Puja at his sister Arpita Khan's residence as on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, she welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home.

Salman Khan shared the inside video of Ganpati Puja at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's house. He gave a glimpse of the puja. Salman also did 'aarti' of Shri Ganesh ji as he attended the event. While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!". Apart from Salman, the puja was attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sohail Khan, Helen, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will return to the big screen in a full-fledged role with Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is loaded with all elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and music. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Apart from this, Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Later, Salman also has films like Ved and No Entry Mein Entry in his pipeline

