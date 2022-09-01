Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sara Ali Khan welcomes Ganpati home with mom Amrita Singh; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treats her fans with photos and videos of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of the celebration.

Sara welcomed Ganpati on the occasion with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh. They looked beautiful in ethnic wear. For the occasion, Sara chose an orange colour suit while Amrita Singh donned a gorgeous suit set. While sharing the post, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi...Ganpati Bappa Morya #duttacharaja". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. They also poured in wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A fan wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi". They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

