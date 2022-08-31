Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati home with son AbRam, says 'modaks were delicious'

Today is the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and many Bollywood celebs have welcomed Lord Ganesha home. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan who shared a picture of the beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha which he welcomed home this festive season along with his little one AbRam Khan. Sharing this picture, Shah Rukh Khan also shared his learning with his fans. The moment he shared this picture, fans poured a lot of love into the comments section.