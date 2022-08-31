Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati home with son AbRam, says 'modaks were delicious'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesha that he brought home today.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 31, 2022 06:08 PM IST  |  985
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati home with son AbRam, says 'modaks were delicious'
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati home with son AbRam, says 'modaks were delicious'
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Today is the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and many Bollywood celebs have welcomed Lord Ganesha home. One of them is Shah Rukh Khan who shared a picture of the beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha which he welcomed home this festive season along with his little one AbRam Khan. Sharing this picture, Shah Rukh Khan also shared his learning with his fans. The moment he shared this picture, fans poured a lot of love into the comments section. 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!