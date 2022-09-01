Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sohail Khan, Helen, Genelia-Riteish attend Ganpati puja at Arpita Khan's house

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Riteish and Genelia are all about what pure love is. Just looking at this gorgeous couple makes our hearts skip a beat. Despite having big cultural differences, the duo has held each other strongly. And after dating for almost ten years, the couple finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are also blessed with two sons- Riaan and Rahyl. Meanwhile, the couple along with their kids were spotted at, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s home as she has welcomed Lord Ganesh to her home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The family of four looked radiant as they opted for all-white attires for Ganpati darshan.

On the other hand, Sohail Khan was also spotted at his sister’s home with his step mother Helen. The duo was seen twinning in white. Apart from Sohail, his entire family including Salman Khan made a stylish entry to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Have a look at the pictures:

On February 3rd this year, Riteish and Genelia celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. The actor shared monochrome pictures on his Instagram and wrote: “Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other’s hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you.”

On the work front, Riteish and Genelia will be seen next in Mister Mummy. This marks their comeback as an on-screen Jodi after their 2012 rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.