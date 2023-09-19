Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood welcome Bappa; Tusshar Kapoor celebrates with son Laksshay

The holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi brings immense happiness, joy, and oneness with it. While the entire country is celebrating the day with utmost enthusiasm, our Bollywood celebrities are no exception. They are also colored in the festivities. Amongst various other celebrities, the Dream Girl 2 actress, Ananya Panday shared glimpses of her celebrations at home. Sonu Sood was spotted bringing Bappa home and Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the holy occasion with his son, Laksshay.

Ananya Panday welcomes ‘Bappa Home’

On Tuesday, September 18, Ananya Panday took to social media and shared glimpses of the auspicious celebrations as she brought Lord Ganesha home. the actress posted a multi-picture post extending her wishes. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with folded hands with Bappa in the background, another picture features Lord Ganesha while the last picture is a sweet family photo. The caption of the post read, “Welcome home Bappa accompanied with red heart emojis”. Have a look:

Sonu Sood and his son welcomes Bappa home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was also captured by the paparazzi with his son, Ishaant Sood as he was seen arriving in his car to bring Ganpati home. He donned a navy blue T-shirt with blue denims. In the video, he can be seen performing aarti and rituals and chanting, Ganpati Bappa Moreya. Have a look:

Tusshar Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his son, Laksshay

Tusshar Kapoor was also seen celebrating the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with his beloved son, Laksshay. The Golmaal actor was seen performing the aarti and rituals with his little kiddo. While the actor was seen in a white dhoti with a white scarf put on the upper part of his body, the star kid looked cute in an ethnic outfit with a printed yellow kurta and white pajama.

Tusshar acknowledged the paparazzi as he posed with the aarti thali for paps and continued with the rituals. Have a look at the video:

In addition to this, the Kyaa Kool Hai Hum actor also posted a heartfelt video on his Instagram handle this morning to extend his wishes to the fans and followers. The video features Lord Ganesha adorned with ornaments and his well-decorated house. The actor is performing aarti with his son and the video was captioned, “And he’s back, to help us understand where we are supposed to have gratitude and to bless us with the wisdom to reconstruct those parts of our life where we need him!” Have a look:

Tusshar Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His elder sister, Ekta Kapoor is a renowned television and film producer. In June 2016, Tusshar opted for IVF and became a single parent to Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ajay Devgn seeks Bappa’s blessings, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra extend wishes