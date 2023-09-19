Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma gives peek into celebration at home with Virat Kohli and Vamika; PHOTOS

Today started with the devotees of Lord Ganpati welcoming Bappa home with fervor and enthusiasm. Fruits, flowers, ladoo and modak were offered to the elephant God as he graced the homes of lakhs of desis on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Like them, several Indian celebrities also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home and left no stone unturned to make the Lord happy. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli also brought home a beautiful idol of the lord and offered their prayers to him along with their little daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma gives a peek into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

There have been several occasions when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spotted at different religious places offering their prayers. This time, the couple decided to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing an idol of the Lord home. Taking to Instagram, the NH 10 actress gave her followers a glimpse of their festivities. The first image shows the idol of the God decked with garlands holding a modak as he sat on his throne with a backdrop of colorful flowers.

The next picture showed the couple, decked in traditional attire for the event. Cricketer Virat Kohli looked stylish in his white and gold kurta pyjama set. His wife, Anushka, on the other hand, looked like a desi goddess in a traditional saree. The actress nicely wore a red and gold saree which she paired with some temple jewelry. With her hair tied in a tight bun and minimal makeup, she looked radiant and ready to celebrate the holy day.

The last pic of her photo album gave a peek at their lovely daughter Vamika Kohli. An acquaintance of the couple carried the little one in his arms as she watched her parents perform the puja.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s work front

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his leisure time with his family after the men in blue brought home the champions trophy of the Asia Cup 2023.

As for Anushka Sharma, she is done with the shoot of her upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress which is based on the life of the Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

