Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse as she prepares to welcome Ganpati Bappa-PIC

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is almost here, and the preparations for the auspicious festival are in full swing! The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha is also called Ganeshotsav and is celebrated with the utmost pomp all over the country. A number of Bollywood celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa to their houses, and celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were seen taking home a Lord Ganesha idol. Now, looks like Anushka Sharma is also getting ready to welcome Bappa, and she has shared a glimpse as she prepared for the festival.

Anushka Sharma prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

On Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie from the gym. In the picture, she is seen flashing the victory sign and has a goofy expression on her face. Looks like the picture was clicked just post her workout, and her gym is filled with furniture. Sharing the picture, the actress shared that she has been moving furniture around as she is preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa. "When you got to move furniture around for Ganpati and gym is the only place," she wrote, along with a smiley.

The actress is seen wearing a full-sleeved maroon t-shirt along with black tights and sneakers. She has her hair tied back in the picture. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Anushka's hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli also recently returned to Mumbai after team Indian cricket team's remarkable victory in the Asia Cup 2023. He will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with his wife Anushka and their daughter Vamika. Yesterday, Anushka took to her Instagram story to celebrate team India's win and lauded bowler Mohammad Siraj. She wrote, “Kya baat hai miyan. Magic !!”

Anushka Sharma's work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen as the former Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in her next film titled Chakda Xpress. The actress wrapped up the shooting for the film in December last year and was seen wearing the jersey of Team India as she cut the cake with director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. The sports biopic will be released on an OTT platform. The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in Qala, starring Babil Khan and Triptii Dimri.

