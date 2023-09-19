Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma welcome Bappa home; couple gives prasad to paparazzi

The Bollywood industry has truly rejoiced in the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at its best. From wishes pouring in from several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Shilpa Shetty to fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosting a glitzy social gathering at his place to observe the occasion of the Ganpati festival, the day has been a total treat for Bollywood lovers as we got glimpses of several Bollywood personalities flaunting their ethnic look as they welcomed Bappa home.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan celebrate the arrival of Bappa at their residence

On Tuesday, while several Bollywood celebrities were spotted rejoicing the day of Lord Ganesha, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, held celebrations at her residence along with her husband Aayush Sharma, rejoicing the day to its best. Aayush Sharma was also seen distributing prasad among the paparazzi. Donning a blue salwar suit, Arpita Khan looked as graceful as ever. Meanwhile, her husband and actor Aayush Sharma donned a black kurta and the duo truly looked like a power couple.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were also spotted arriving at Arpita Khan’s residence for celebrations

On Tuesday, Arpita Khan’s sister and actor Salman Khan was also seen arriving at his sister’s residence and looking as charming as ever in his navy blue kurta. Meanwhile, Iulia Vantur was seen arriving there too, flaunting her white and gold outfit, which she paired with gold and emerald green jewelry. Undoubtedly, the duo too, stole the show with their impeccable fashion sense.

Bollywood rejoices Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi called for a celebration and several Bollywood actors and actresses were seen enjoying the day to its fullest. Notably, earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra was seen hosting a gathering at his residence, which was attended by various celebrities including Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Pinkvilla wishes you a blessed and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi!



ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar strike a pose with Manish Malhotra