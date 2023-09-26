Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana clicked with wife Tahira and kids as they seek blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying time with his family as they celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 19, Ayushmann along with his wife Tahira Kashyap welcomed a beautifully hand-crafted idol of Lord Ganesha home to worship him. Tahira, along with their kids Virajveer and Varushka, made the eco-friendly Bappa using clay. Now, the entire family was spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his family seek blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana have always made sure to make their kids a part of all the festivities and celebrations. They are often seen teaching their kids about Indian traditions too. As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi continues, the family decided to pay a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. In the images, the family was seen surrounded by many security personnel who escorted them. While Tahira protected the kids from the crowd, Ayushmann made sure his fans didn’t create chaos while watching him. He also waved at his fans during the darshan.

For their visit, the entire family decided to go the traditional route and wore Indian attire. The Dream Girl 2 actor wore a plain white kurta that he paired with blue pants. His son was also seen in the same attire. Mommy Tahira was seen in a pink and gold suit while their daughter wore a red and yellow kurta-pajama set.

Take a look at the pictures:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan

A couple of days ago, Tahira Kashyap gave a glimpse of the eco-friendly Ganesha visarjan that took place on the balcony of their home. The video showed the kids along with their mother making the idols followed by a glimpse of the Aarti they did before immersing the idols in a tub. Their kids also sang and danced during the merriment. Sharing the video, Tahira penned, “Oil in our hair, night suits on… with the love and comfort of our home and family we made our version of ganpati ! Sharing the love we felt this whole time and praying that He blesses one and all.”

