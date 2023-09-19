Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Fukrey 3 team Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot visit Lalbaugcha Raja

The Fukrey franchise has received immense love from the audience since its release in the theaters. The comedy franchise has left the movie theaters echoing with sounds of laughter and has received immense appreciation from the audience too. Now, fans can’t keep calm as the third part of the franchise is ready for arrival on the big screen on September 28. Meanwhile, today, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the star cast of Fukrey 3 was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja as they await the arrival of their movie in theaters.

Fukrey 3 cast arrive at Lalbaugcha Raja

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actors of Fukrey 3, which includes Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the Ganpati’s blessings as they await the release of their upcoming comedy entertainer. Check out the stars’ pictures as they visited Lalbaugcha Raja to pray for the festival.

About Fukrey 3

Notably, ever since the trailer of the comedy gig Fukrey 3 came out, the audience has been going gaga and it seems like they can’t wait for the movie to hit the big screen. Written by Vipul Vig and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani under Excel Entertainment.

Comprising some exceptional talents of the Bollywood industry, the movie will star actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha. Notably, the story of the movie revolves around the characters of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, who are a group of friends. Their desire to earn fast money makes them reach the legendary Bholi to make her invest in their scheme. However, they lose their money and they prepare for the consequences.

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manoj Singh take comedy to next level; deal with crocs