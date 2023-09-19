Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar strike a pose with Manish Malhotra

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi seems to have brightened up the atmosphere as people are rejoicing in their favorite festival. The Bollywood industry too, is all pumped to welcome Bappa home. From Janhvi Kapoor to power couple Riteish-Genelia, various celebrities have flaunted their ethnic wear and the celebrations seem to have just begun! Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share with his fans, a glimpse of the glitzy Ganpati celebrations.

Manish Malhotra shares pictures with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a sneak peek into how the celebrities are rejoicing in their favorite Ganpati festival at the fashion designer’s residence. He shared a string of photographs on Tuesday afternoon with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Urmila Matondkar.

Needless to say, the all glam festive celebration totally makes our day. Donning their best ethnic wear and smiling wide for the pictures, Manish Malhotra’s Instagram stories are a total treat for Bollywood fans.

Check how Tusshar Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shilpa Shetty welcomed Bappa

Sharing a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Tusshar Kapoor gave his fans a glimpse into the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home. “And he’s back, to help us understand where we are supposed to have gratitude and to bless us with the wisdom to reconstruct those parts of our life where we need him!” he captioned the post.

Actress Ananya Panday donned a pink suit and seems to be completely ecstatic as she welcomed Bappa home. Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Welcome home Bappa”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed Bappa at home with her family. Sharing a picture of herself along with her husband and children as they wore matching outfits, Shilpa said, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava.”

Needless to say, Ganesh Chaturthi has left the entire Bollywood fraternity jumping in excitement. From flaunting their favorite traditional outfits to sharing wishes, today’s day has been nothing less than a treat for Bollywood movie lovers.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood welcome Bappa; Tusshar Kapoor celebrates with son Laksshay