Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Jawan’s Ridhi Dogra arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan on her birthday-PICS

Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra, who played the role of Kaveri Amma in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, is celebrating her birthday today. On Instagram, the actress posted pictures from her celebration last night with Karan Wahi, Meiyang Chang, Asha Negi, and others. Now, early morning on her birthday, Ridhi visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings on her birthday. The actress also took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into her birthday morning and share a picture with Lord Ganesha.

Ridhi Dogra was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbauugcha Raja. She looked stunning in a printed white kurta with palazzos, paired with a bright pink bandhani dupatta. The Jawan actress wore pink sliders that complemented her outfit really well and accessorized with a huge silver and black necklace, and a bracelet. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail. The actress was clicked as she made her way to the pandal. Meanwhile, she also posed for a few selfies with her fans, on the way. After Ganpati darshan, Ridhi posted a picture of herself with Lord Ganesha, and wrote, "Birthday morning," along with heart emojis. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja with his son AbRam Khan, and manager Pooja Dadlani. King Khan sported a white shirt paired with jeans, while his younger son AbRam on the other hand donned a red kurta. Videos of SRK and AbRam seeking Bappa's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja went absolutely viral on social media.

Ridhi Doga on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Ridhi Dogra opened up on her experience working with King Khan in Jawan. She said, "He’s such a charmer, he made me feel so comfortable the first time we shot together. It felt like we were old friends from Delhi. He was helping me with my lines, he didn’t have to do that, right? He wrote suggestions for me on the script. He doesn’t get tired. Even after he was told to pack up, he told me he’d return to say bye to me. He’s amazing.”

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

