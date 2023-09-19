Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa’s blessings-WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here! Every year, people celebrate Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, and Bollywood celebs are no exception. Celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and many others welcomed Bappa home. Meanwhile, this morning, Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik Aaryan was also spotted by the paparazzi as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

A number of Bollywood actors offer prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and most popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. In pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Kartik Aaryan is seen arriving in his car, post which he made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja. He donned a brick red kurta with white pajama, and wore a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. As he made his way to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings, he was seen chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ with the crowds. The actor also politely posed with his fans for selfies. Check out the pictures below.

Bollywood celebs wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Meanwhile, a number of celebs such as Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others have extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to their fans. Ajay shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen seeking Bappa's blessings. He wrote, "दुख हरता, सुख करता, बुद्धि विधाता। सिर्फ़ इस दिन नहीं, हर दिन का शुभारंभ हो बप्पा के आशीर्वाद के साथ। Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were seen bringing home a Ganesha idol. Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse as he and his kids Riaan and Rahil welcomed Lord Ganesha.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.

