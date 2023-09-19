Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate with an eco-friendly Ganpati-PICS

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebrities have been sharing their pictures with the Ganesh idols and are showering wishes on everyone. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, one of the cutest Bollywood couples, also celebrated the occasion but in a different manner. They went the eco-friendly way.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The Stree actor took to his Instagram to share some pictures from his house as he along with Patralekhaa, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The pictures included the duo dressed in gorgeous traditional outfits and a cute and tiny Ganesh Idol. In the caption, Raj revealed that they opted for an eco-friendly Ganpati this year. He wrote, "गणपति बप्पा मोरया। आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएँ। May Lord Ganesha Bless us All. #EcoFriendlyGanpati @patralekhaa" (Ganpati Bappa Moraiya! Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi)."

Other celebrities also extended their wishes to fans

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a video seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh. He was dressed in a blue-white check shirt and the video is reportedly from a film set. He captioned it, “Dukh Harta, Sukh Karta, Buddhi Vidhata." Not only this day but may every day begin with Bappa’s blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (folded hand emoji). Ganpati Bappa Moreya!!"

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hand emoji)”

Kartik Aaryan visited the popular Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai. Apart from him, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished their fans Ganesh Chaturthi. Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, tweeted: “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!” Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri brought a Ganesh idol home to worship.

