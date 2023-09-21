Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Rani Mukerji decks up in pink suit; celebrates with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor-PICS

A number of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the last two days as they stepped out to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Arpita Khan Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebrities welcomed Bappa home. Last evening, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Iulia Vantur and many others were seen joining Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma for Ganpati visarjan. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi along with her friends from the industry including Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Pictures of Rani Mukerji celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi have surfaced on social media. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram stories a few hours ago to post a picture of himself and his wife Sunita Kapoor posing with Rani Mukerji in front of Lord Ganesha. The 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' actress looks absolutely stunning in a rani pink ethnic suit with golden embroidery. She paired it with a bright pink and yellow striped dupatta. She accessorized with a golden choker necklace and a traditional nose ring. Rani's traditional avatar on Ganesh Chaturthi has left us in awe! Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was seen wearing an ivory kurta-pajama, while Sunita Kapoor decked up in an anarkali dress. Rani and Anil Kapoor have worked together in the 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero.

Rani Mukerji poses with Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene on Ganesh Chaturthi

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit also shared a series of pictures with her hubby Dr Shriram Nene, from their Ganpati celebrations. One of the pictures shows Madhuri and Shriram Nene posing with Rani Mukerji. Madhuri looks breathtaking in an emerald green saree with a golden border, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. "About last night Ganpati Bappa Morya," wrote Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri, while posting the pictures.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which released in March this year. Madhuri Dixit had praised Rani for her performance in the film. In a tweet, she wrote, "Saw this lovely film yesterday. Sensitively handled by the director and so beautifully shot. Kudos and congratulations to the whole team and Rani, who delivers yet another breathtaking performance."

