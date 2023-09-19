Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan arrives with desi swag at Arpita's home; Iulia Vantur radiates glam
On Ganesh Chaturthi, Arpita Khan held Ganpati celebrations at her place and Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were spotted arriving there
The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has beamed happiness and excitement from different parts of the country. Notably, the Bollywood industry has been beaming energy as celebrations have been clocking in today. Various celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Shilpa Shetty shared good wishes on social media for the occasion. Arpita Khan, Salman Khan’s sister held celebrations at her residence and the Bhai of the industry, Salman Khan was seen arriving at her place for Ganpati Darshan.
Salman Khan arrives at Arpita Khan’s residence for Ganpati celebrations
On Tuesday, our Sallu Bhai was spotted reaching his sister Arpita Khan’s place to take part in the Ganpati festivities. Stepping in donning a navy blue kurta and white pajamas, our favorite actor, Salman Khan looked extremely dashing. Sporting a short and clean haircut, he posed and was all smiles for the camera. No wonder, Salman Khan has ruled over fans’ hearts for so long.
Iulia Vantur graces the occasion at Arpita Khan’s residence
Notably, Iulia Vantur was also spotted reaching Arpita Khan’s residence. Flaunting her white and gold outfit and pairing it with gold and emerald green jewelry, we couldn’t take our eyes off Iulia as she looked ethereal as she arrived at Arpita’s residence to join in for the Ganpati celebrations.
Bollywood fraternity rejoiced Ganesh Chaturthi at its best
Notably, several Bollywood celebrities welcomed Ganpati Bappa home today and celebrated the occasion. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also held a gathering at his place and it was attended by many members of the Bollywood fraternity. From Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor to Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh, many Bollywood celebrities rejoiced the occasion at the fashion designer’s residence today.
