Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan gives glimpse of aarti performed by parents at sister Arpita's home; Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of festivals in India and B-town is drenched in festivities and celebrations. Several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and many others welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes to offer prayers. Adding to this list was Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma who welcomed the elephant God home. Salman Khan was seen arriving at her residence for the festivities. And, now, the Tiger 3 actor has shared a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Salman Khan gives a peek into Ganesh Aarti at Arpita- Aayush’s home

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan was spotted in his desi avatar, arriving at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's humble abode to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. A while back, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of everything happening in Arpita’s home. In the video, the entire family gathered together to perform the Aarti.

The video opened with Salman’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan doing the Aarti. After them, Salman took over the Aarti ki thali with his niece Ayat Sharma. Next up was his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri followed by Salman’s stepmom Helen. After her, actor Sohail Khan performed the puja along with his son. The video ended with Arpita and Aayush performing the religious act with their kids.

Salman Khan’s work front

The actor who has become Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan started in the Indian film industry with a brief role in Biwi Ho To Aisi back in 1988. After working for decades in Bollywood and giving multiple blockbuster hit movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No.1, Baghban, Dabangg, and many more, he became one of the most loved Khans of Bollywood. After making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, he came up with his action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Next up for him is the action-thriller movie Tiger 3 which is the sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.

