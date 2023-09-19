Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, mother Salma bring idol home-WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi is here. It's a festival of bringing Bappa to home and praying for everyone's well-being and happiness. A lot of celebrities have been visiting temples, taking to social media to wish everyone as well as worshiping idols at their homes. The family of Salman Khan, including his sisters and mother worshipped lord Ganesha at their home.

Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Salma Khan bring idol home

On the auspicious day, Salman's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri as well as his mother Salma Khan were spotted at their Bandra home. They worshipped an idol of Ganpati. Both Arpita and Alvira were dressed in traditional Salvar kurtas; while Arpita chose a light pink stripped Kurta, producer and fashion designer Alvira went for a white Kurta.

Check out the video:

Several Bollywood celebs extend their wish on Ganesh Chaturthi

On Tuesday, September 19, Ajay Devgn shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh. He was dressed in a blue white check shirt. The caption read, “Dukh Harta, Sukh Karta, Buddhi Vidhata. Not only this day, may every day begins with Bappa’s blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (folded hand emoji). Ganpati Bappa Moreya!!"

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hand emoji)”

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared a video to wish his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture of herself next to a Ganesh idol with folded hands. Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, tweeted: “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!” Other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan and Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

