Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Ali Khan poses with mom Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia; stuns in ethnic outfit

A couple of days ago, on September 19, the country welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their residence on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several B-town celebs also joined the bandwagon and brought the elephant God home with dhol and taasha. While celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arpita Khan, and Ananya Panday, among others, have already bid adieu to the idol of their favorite God, some Celebs are still worshipping Bappa at their home. Recently, Sara Ali Khan, along with her mother Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia came together to seek blessings from God.

Sara Ali Khan posts pictures with Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia

The Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan is one celebrity who doesn’t shy away from visiting multiple religious places and praying to the Almighty. Earlier, she was seen out and about in traditional wear hopping from one celeb’s home to another to pay a visit to their Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. A while back, the actress shared a collage. In the pic, she was seen posing with her mother, actress Amrita Singh, and Dimple Kapadia in front of a Ganesha idol. The trio looked stunning as they donned traditional wear for the occasion.

Sara chooses to keep it casual in a green salwar-suit which she styled with a bright pink and gold dupatta. As for her mother, the 2 States actress looked refreshing in the simple suit which she paired with a beaded chain. Patiala House actress, Dimple Kapadia decided to dress up a little for the visit. She wore a gold and white silk saree with a statement neckpiece as she gave Sara a warm embrace while clicking the pictures.

Take a look at the picture!

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Guess who has been busy throughout the year with her movies? Sara Ali Khan started the year with the release of her movie Gaslight. Then came Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal followed by a special appearance in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Movies like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak are some of the movies he is currently filming for.