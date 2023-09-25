Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan visits Bhushan Kumar's office to seek blessings amid Jawan's success

Ganpati Bappa is currently blessing many devotes across the country. Like many of us, several B-town celebs welcomed the idol of Ganesh Ji home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated on September 19. While many of them have already bid adieu to the Lord and immersed the idol in an eco-friendly manner, some are still continuing to look after Bappa days after bringing him home. Among them is film and music producer Bhushan Kumar. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited Kumar’s office to seek blessings from the elephant God.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Bhushan Kumar's T-series office

Shah Rukh Khan and his recently released movie Jawan have taken over the international and domestic box office. The action-thriller film also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among many others was received with open arms by cinephiles. Amid the success of Atlee Kumar’s movie, Shah Rukh Khan visited Bhushan Kumar’s T-series office to seek blessings from Bappa.

In the video, SRK can be seen standing in front of the Ganesha idol next to the producer as his manager performs Aarti and puja. She then gives a flower to King Khan who puts it on the idol’s feet and prays to it with folded hands. The actor looked handsome in the blue kurta which he paired with a white pajama. Keeping his hair tried in his patent ponytail, he sought Bappa’s blessings and took Aarti too.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Before arriving at Bhushan Kumar’s T-series office, Shah Rukh was seen posing with Salman Khan at the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde’s residence. After their Ganpati darshan, the two Khans posed with the family members together.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK started the year with a bang with Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller film Pathaan. After breaking records with the film, he collaborated with Atlee Kumar and came up with another masterpiece titled Jawan. Next, he will be seen making a cameo appearance in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. He is currently filming for his social comedy movie Dunki.

