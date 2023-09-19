Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Bappa home; wishes fans happiness, health and 'lots of Modak'

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has spread excitement and colors everywhere. The Bollywood industry too, has been rejoicing the occasion at its best as several celebrities have shared social media posts giving their fans a glimpse of the celebrations taking place amongst the members of the Bollywood fraternity. After Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ananya Panday, now our king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, welcomed Ganpati Bappa home and shared wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), on Tuesday evening, actor Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a glimpse of how he welcomed Bappa home by sharing a post and penning a note to share good wishes. Sharing a picture of Ganpati Bappa, the Baadshaah of Bollywood wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

Bollywood fraternity shares wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

Notably, many Bollywood actors including Sonu Sood, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar have posted on Instagram to give a glimpse into the celebrations while some penned notes to share good wishes on the occasion.

Actor Sonu Sood shared pictures to show his fans how he welcomed Ganpati home. Donning a black kurta and standing with folded hands, Sonu Sood rejoiced the occasion as he wrote in his post, “गणपति बप्पा मोरया (Ganpati Bappa Morya).”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of Ganpati on his Instagram stories and penned, “Ganesh Chaturthi Ki Hardik Shubhkaamnayein (Good wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi).”

Actor Akshay Kumar also posted a story on Instagram and wrote, “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may he remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

It seems like indeed the Bollywood industry is rejoicing the occasion at its best. Today’s day seems like a treat for all Bollywood lovers as posts and wishes of Ganesh Chaturthi from our favorite stars have been pouring in.

