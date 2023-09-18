Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mourya Re to Hrithik’s Deva Shree Ganesha, 6 PERFECT songs for this festive vibe

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the streets get vibrant with colorful processions, drumbeats, and a lot of dancing. Huge pandals are set up to welcome Lord Ganesha‘s idols, and people offer prayers and sweets to him. Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha add to the festive spirit during this celebration of his birthday. Over the years, Bollywood has come up with many peppy numbers dedicated to Lord Ganpati to entertain us. Famous actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan have also appeared in the well-known devotional and lively tracks related to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

7 Bollywood songs that make a perfect playlist for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mourya Re (Don)

The song Mourya Re is from the film Don starring Shah Rukh Khan, released in the year 2006. This song beautifully embodies the spirit of the festival, and the enthusiasm of the devotees, and the actor's highly energetic dance moves in the streets of Mumbai will make you groove to the beats of the catchy visarjan track, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath)

This heart-touching song filled with spiritual vibes, from the film Agneepath, released in the year 2012 is composed by one of the most popular duos in the music industry, Ajay-Atul. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. With an infectious beat and a gripping performance, Hrithik Roshan's character in the film honors Lord Ganesha by performing the Ganpati aarti.

Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani)

Gajanana is a devotional prayer song from the film Bajirao Mastani, devoted to Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and intellect. The song features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. The song features strong beats of Dhol and taasha along with the vocals by Sukhwinder Singh that add to the charm. The composers have added a dramatic twist to the traditional aarti, making this song exceptional and absolutely perfect for the celebrations.

Hey Ganaraya (ABCD - 2)

ABCD 2’s Hey Ganaraya is a very popular and hit song from the film which stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva, among others. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Divya Kumar. This song is a gentle and melodic prayer seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Although it starts slowly, the song transitions into a lively Hindustani classical tune halfway through, making it an ideal dance track for the occasion.

Ganpati Aarti (Sarkaar)

Amitabh Bachchan's rendition of this Ganesh aarti in the movie Sarkar remains an iconic and beloved song dedicated to Lord Ganesh, cherished by people even today. This song is simply one of the best Ganesh Aarti songs made so far in Bollywood. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan himself, performing the aarti, and is sure to give goosebumps by the end of it, making it a sure one for the Ganesh Chaturthi playlist.

Advertisement

Sadda Dil Vi Tu (ABCD: Anybody Can Dance)

This song seamlessly blends Western and Indian musical elements, offering a delightful fusion. It's an energetic track from the film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, dedicated to Ganpati. The lively song combines catchy beats with Hard Kaur's rap and an Indian touch. The impressive choreography along with the upbeat track will bound you to groove along with the beats.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse as she prepares to welcome Ganpati Bappa-PIC