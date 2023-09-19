Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Viaan-Samisha twin in yellow as they seek Bappa’s blessings

Today, on September 19th, many Bollywood stars have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. They have gone to temples, shared messages on social media, and even brought idols to their home. Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to share pictures as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her entire lovely family.

Shilpa Shetty shares Ganesh Chaturthi Pic

Shilpa Shetty shared a lovely picture on Instagram where her entire family is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The picture features Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra, and their kids Viaan and Samisha. All of them are twining perfectly in yellow outfits. While Shilpa wore a gorgeous yellow saree, Raj and their son donned traditional yellow kurta pajama; their daughter Samisha wore a cute yellow dress. The caption read, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava #celebration #gratitude #happiness #love #prayer"

Shilpa Shetty took Lord Ganesha home

Continuing her tradition, Shilpa recently went out to an idol shop in the streets of Mumbai with her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. She bought an idol and took it home. Videos of it did several rounds on the internet. One thing that intrigued everyone was Raj who had covered his face with a mask and wore an oversized hoodie to further hide his face. Shilpa had donned a bottle-green Anarkali suit with a multi-colored striped dupatta.

Shilpa Shetty's work front

Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1990s with Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In the mid-2000s, she took a break and appeared in Big Brother. After 14 years, she returned to acting in 2021 in Hungama 2. The actress is now gearing up for the release of slice-of-life comedy-drama Sukhee which will release on September 22. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, it has an ensemble cast featuring names like Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal.

Additionally, she will also feature in the highly anticipated Kannada action film KD - The Devil, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Prem. It stars actors like Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran. Apart from these projects, she is also doing Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

