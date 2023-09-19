Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exude royalty as they arrive at Manish Malhotra's house

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi today has left the Bollywood industry rejoicing at the festival at its best. From donning captivating ethnic outfits to sharing social media posts welcoming Bappa home, the industry seems to be all pumped with energy for the big day. Notably, fashion designer Manish Malhotra held the festivities at his residence, which was attended by several actors and actresses. From Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon to Urmila Matondkar, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, Ganesh Chaturthi called for a glitzy celebration at the designer’s place. Now, fan favorites Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also arrived to brighten up the occasion.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive at Manish Malhotra’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

On Tuesday, power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s place. Twinning in white and golden outfits, our favorite Shershaah couple were looking as adorable as ever. As they stood next to each other and posed for the camera, all smiles, the two left us wondering if they could ever stop being so adorable and have some serious couple goals!

Fans can’t keep calm as their favorite Shershaah couple arrive at Manish Malhotra’s residence in style

After Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached Manish’s residence for Ganpati celebrations, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the duo as they flaunted their matching outfits. While a fan said, “Gorgeous couple,” another fan exclaimed, “Best.”

Manish Malhotra had an all-glam Ganpati celebration at his residence

Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra hosted a splendid soiree on Tuesday at his abode, with a constellation of Bollywood luminaries converging to infuse the festivities with glamor. The guest list included luminaries such as Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, who all graced his residence to partake in the festivities.

