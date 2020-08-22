Ganesh Chaturthi: Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans happiness and success on this auspicious day

As the country celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account and wished his fans.

The 10 day festival celebrating the birth of Ganpati Bappa has commenced all over the country. While things will be a whole lot different this year because large social gatherings aren’t allowed due to the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19, social media is flooded with wishes and love for Ganpati Bappa. Celebrities all over the country have also taken to their respective social media accounts and wished their fans on this special occasion. Apart from showing how the celebrations are at their homes this year, some also shared throwback posts from their celebrations in the previous years.

Most recently Abhishek Bachchan took to her Instagram account and wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. He uploaded a video and captioned it, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you all with happiness and success. #GaneshChaturthi.” The actor was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 along with his dad Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya. While Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and his daughter were tested negative earlier, the actor recently tested negative and recovered.

Here is Abhishek Bachchan's post:

During this lockdown, the actor has been active on social media and keeps his fans up to date with his regular activities. Recently when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, the actor took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message to the famed cricketer. “End of an Era! Thank you @mahi7781 for all the memories. You filled a nation with belief and pride. All the best to you and your family for your next innings,” he wrote.

Credits :Instagram

