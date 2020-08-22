  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu & others extend their wishes on the occasion

As the 10 day celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi commence, Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media account wishing fans on this special day.
3447 reads Mumbai
News,Ganesh ChaturthiGanesh Chaturthi: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu & others extend their wishes on the occasion

The ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi commenced today and B-Town celebs have taken to their respective social media accounts and conveyed their wishes to their friends and fans on this special day. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most looked forward festivals of our country. It celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. But unlike the previous years, this year the celebration will not be as grand with large social gatherings, thanks to the ongoing global pandemic due to COVID-19. 

While B-Town celebs might not be able to step outdoors to visit pandals and celebrate with fans, they have taken to their social media accounts and extended their warmest wishes to them on this special occasion. Actor Ajay Devgn uploaded a video of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha on Twitter and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi.” Kajol also took to her Twitter account and wrote, “his year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times... Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.” 

Kunal Kemmu uploaded a picture of a Lord Ganesha idol and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moriyaa!!!” Pooja Bhat tweeted, “गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.” Actress Hema Malini also extended her wishes to fans saying, “"The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” 

Madhuri Dixit, took to her Instagram account and uploaded a throwback collage of her offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and captioned it, “गणपती बाप्पा मोरया Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe.”  Malaika Arora also wished her fans on her Instagram stories. 

Here is Ajay Devgn's and other celebrity wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi: 

READ ALSO: Ganesh Chaturthi: When Amitabh Bachchan chanted Ganapati Bappa Moreya on his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja; PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement