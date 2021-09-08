Ganesh Chaturthi: Anushka Sharma to Dia Mirza; 5 celebs who’ve rooted for eco friendly celebration ways

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of the most awaited events for people across the nation, especially in Maharashtra. The community celebrates this 11-day long festival with great joy. The festival is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha and at the end of 11 days, the devotees bid adieu to the Ganesh idol for the year by immersing it in water bodies. Every year, to worship, people bring home different sizes of Ganesh idols, but when we talk about idol immersion, often we forget about the environmental impact. Just like others, Bollywood celebs also celebrate the festival with great fervor every year, but there are some who ensure no harm to the environment and opt for eco-friendly Ganesha idols. Speaking of which, over the years, B town celebs have encouraged people to adopt environmental friendly ways to celebrate the festival. Many Bollywood celebrities like , , Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza have urged people to use eco-friendly Ganesh murtis. Even last year, various actors took to their official social media pages and spread the word. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, check out these five celebrities who have not only opted for the healthy approach but also pitched for it over the years.

Dia Mirza is an environmental activist and she often shares posts on how to keep the environment healthy. Last year, she brought home an eco-friendly idol and shared the importance of minimalism and sustainability. She took to her gram and wrote, “In a way, Visarjan reflects nature's life cycle, while it should be one of the most eco-friendly events in India, it has become something else altogether. This Ganpati, take a moment to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable. Hope you all have joyous and safe festivities.”

Popular Bollywood star and environmental activist, Bhumi often spreads awareness on saving the environment. Last year, apart from sharing pictures of her Ganpati idol, she also took this opportunity to honour the “Climate Warrior”, an initiative to highlight the climate issues and to laud the people working relentlessly to save the planet in their own capacity.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also brought home an eco-friendly Ganpati and shared a glimpse of it on social media. She further requested fans to immerse the idols at home in buckets to avoid polluting the beaches and sea.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have also been environment activists. During Sui Dhaaga promotions, Varun and Anushka spoke about the environment and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking about it, Anushka said, “This is our environment and we have to look after it so that our future generations are benefitted. So we want people to celebrate the festival but keep the environment factor in mind as well.”