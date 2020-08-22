Ganesh Chaturthi: Karan Johar extends his wishes to fans on this special day; Says ‘Spread only love’

On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan Johar wishes his fans and spreads love.

The 10-day celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi begun today and social media is flooded with posts and wishes from celebrities on this occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and devotees welcome Ganpati into their homes with utmost passion and love. While celebrities cannot go to pandals and celebrate in large social gatherings with fans like every year, this year they have taken to social media and conveyed their wishes to everyone. Amongst the celebrities who recently conveyed their wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi is .

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account and uploaded an image of Ganpati Bappa and captioned it saying, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you from all evil....may the power enhance the positivity and spread only love .... #happyganeshchaturthi.” Karan also turned on restrictions to his comments and they have been limited. This Karan’s second post ever since he made his return back to Instagram. He earlier post was during Independence Day when he uploaded a picture of the tricolor flag and wrote, “To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND.”

Here is Karan Johar's post:

The director had been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling and backlash from fans after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor’s fans have been targeting Karan and other star kids like , and other film production houses for not giving Sushant and other outsiders a fair chance in the industry.

