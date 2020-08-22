  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi: Karan Johar extends his wishes to fans on this special day; Says ‘Spread only love’

On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan Johar wishes his fans and spreads love.
19696 reads Mumbai
News,Karan JoharGanesh Chaturthi: Karan Johar extends his wishes to fans on this special day; Says ‘Spread only love’

The 10-day celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi begun today and social media is flooded with posts and wishes from celebrities on this occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and devotees welcome Ganpati into their homes with utmost passion and love. While celebrities cannot go to pandals and celebrate in large social gatherings with fans like every year, this year they have taken to social media and conveyed their wishes to everyone. Amongst the celebrities who recently conveyed their wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi is Karan Johar

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account and uploaded an image of Ganpati Bappa and captioned it saying, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you from all evil....may the power enhance the positivity and spread only love .... #happyganeshchaturthi.” Karan also turned on restrictions to his comments and they have been limited. This Karan’s second post ever since he made his return back to Instagram. He earlier post was during Independence Day when he uploaded a picture of the tricolor flag and wrote, “To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND.” 

Here is Karan Johar's post:

The director had been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling and backlash from fans after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor’s fans have been targeting Karan and other star kids like Alia Bhatt, and other film production houses for not giving Sushant and other outsiders a fair chance in the industry. 

ALSO READ: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Should Karan Johar break his silence on objections from IAF officers? COMMENT

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Practice before u preach

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Look whose talking lmao

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Auntiji your the last person who should be talking about positivity and love

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Practise what you preach, you!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement