Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor shares lego Ganeshji made by Taimur Ali Khan; Says ‘Praying for peace’

As the 10 day celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi commence, Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media account wishing fans on this special day.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with grandeur in our country. It is the festival when believers welcome Lord Ganesh into their home with great passion and love. The 10-day celebration commenced today and while this year things are very much different compared to the previous years, the festival is still celebrated with utmost love for Lord Ganesha. Bollywood Celebrities have also taken to their respective social media accounts wishing their fans on this special day since they cannot do visit pandals and celebrate with fans in large social gatherings.

Amongst celebrities who took to their social media account to wish their family, friends, and fans on this special occasion is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of her firstborn Taimur Ali Khan joining his hands in prayer in front of a beautifully crafted Ganpati Bappa statue made by legos. The actress along with the picture added a caption that read, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety.”

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

There was also a lego creation that showcased three characters sitting in front of the lego Ganpati statue that represents Kareena Kapoor, and lil Taimur. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif recently announced that they are pregnant with their second child together.

