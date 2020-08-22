Ganesh Chaturthi: Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN photo with her late father as she wishes fans; Prays for a new

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Priyanka Chopra shares rare picture with her late dad and prays for a new beginning.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations being lowkey this year, thanks to the global pandemic due to COVID-19 social media is flooded with wishes and love on this special occasion. Celebrities from all over the country have taken to their respective social media accounts wishing their fans on this auspicious day. From , Amitabh Bachchan, , Kajol, Kunal Kemmu, Pooja Bhatt, everyone conveyed their wishes to their fans on social media. Most recently took to her Instagram account and uploaded a throwback picture celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

The actress uploaded an Instagram story where she and her father can be seen praying to Ganpati Bappa. Below her story, she wrote, “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same.May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us, #HappyGaneshChaturthi” Priyanka’s eyes can be closed with her hands folded. While her father can be seen smiling with zeal as he performs the puja.

Here is Priyanka Chopra's post:

With large social gatherings being avoiding due to the pandemic, celebrities have taken to their social media accounts sharing throwbacks from the previous years where they visited pandal and received blessings from Ganpati Bappa. Priyanka Chopra is currently in California with her hubby Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress will next be seen in The Matrix 4.

