Ganesh Chaturthi: Shraddha Kapoor has special request to all celebrating the festival: Please be eco friendly

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and with the global pandemic of COVID 19, there have been restrictions on the festival celebrations. Amid this, Shraddha Kapoor has another request for everyone.

Among the most loved festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is the one that everyone eagerly waits for. The festival is celebrated with fervour all over the country and in Mumbai, people take to streets during the visarjan. However, this year, due to COVID 19 pandemic, several restrictions have been put in place to avoid the spread of virus. Amid this, , who welcomes Lord Ganesha every year into her home, has a special request for everyone who is celebrating the big festival in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a video of the aftermath of Ganesh Chaturthi every year where many idols of God are abandoned by the sea there by polluting the environment. Further, since the idols are made out of Plaster of Paris, it pollutes the environment on visarjan. Hence, the star took it upon herself to raise awareness about the same. Shraddha shared a video and requested all to watch the same. Further, she asked everyone to opt to be eco-friendly.

Shraddha shared the video and wrote, “PLEASE WATCH THIS. Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it’s my request to all those who celebrate this festival and bring Ganpati Ji home to please please be ECO FRIENDLY.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s request:

Every year, Shraddha and her family welcome Ganpati Ji at home and photos of the same are shared on social media. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shraddha has been spending time with her family at home and often keeps posting updates on social media. From sharing throwback photos from her childhood days to spending time with her pet dog Shyloh, Shraddha has ensured she spends her time wisely amid the pandemic. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with .

