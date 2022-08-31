Ganesh Chaturthi: Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in white as she visits Padmini Kolhapure’s house; PICS

It is that time of the year again when everyone has welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes. Excitement and happiness is filled in the air and it is full of celebrations. Many Bollywood celebrities too have brought Ganapati home. But those who have not, are making sure to visit their friends and families to seek blessings from Bappa and one of them is Shraddha Kapoor. The actress was spotted at her aunt Padmini Kolhapure’s house as she went there for Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the pictures, we can see Shraddha Kapoor wearing a white coloured salwar kameez with a white dupatta and white footwear. She looked stunning in the traditional attire and smiled at the paps. The actress was clicked at the terrace of her aunt Padmini Kolhapure’s building and she waved at the paparazzi from there.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She now has Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series. The on-screen couple attended their director Luv Ranjan’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year. They shot for the film in Spain last month and wrapped up the shoot for their film, in Mauritius in July. The film will release on Holi 2023. Apart from this, she is also working on her comedy project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London.

