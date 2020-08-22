  1. Home
Ganesh Chaturthi: When Amitabh Bachchan chanted Ganapati Bappa Moreya on his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja; PHOTOS

Today, as we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share old photos of his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. Take a look
As the nation celebrates the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a post wishing fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as the megastar posted a collage of throwback photos from his previous Lalbaugcha Raja visit. Well this year, Ganesh Chaturthi is only going to be about throwbacks because due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors and TV stars, alike, won’t step out to visit pandals and celebrate with fans and therefore, Big B lead Bollywood as he shared a photo from last years Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the photos, we can see Amitabh Bachchan seeking blessing from Lord Ganesh at the pandal, and alongside the photos, his caption read, “Ganapati Bappa Moreya…….” Soon after, a galaxy of fans wished the veteran actor and thanked him for sharing throwback photos. Now we all know that Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and a few days back, taking to his blog, the actor revealed that he is soon begin the shoot of KBC. Prior to getting diagnosedwith the novel Coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan had started working on the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and after recovering from COVID, Big B is going to start the shoot of KBC as he wrote, “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of Kaun Banega Crorepati promo shoots and the KBC itself... detailed protocol of how it is all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.”

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre.

