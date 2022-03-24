Gangaram Chaudhary ki chaudhrahat chaa gayi! The Dasvi trailer wins hearts all over.

The Dasvi trailer has caused a dhamaka online. Ever since its launch, netizens can’t stop gushing over the social comedy’s unique plot and hilarious one-liners.

The story of a crooked and witty neat who discovers the magic of education in prison, social media has showered a lot of love on this hatke tale filled with wholesome humour. The film’s heartfelt message has been cherished by people too.

Lead actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have also seen thunderous acclaim. Fans have applauded how real and desi their characters seem, even praising their authentic accents.

Abhishek in particular has been flooded with multiple comments. Playing Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the film, people have not only appreciated his performance, but also complimented the Gabru Jaat look.

A common sentiment has been how the actor has aged like fine wine. Junior Bachchan’s fans are elated that the trailer is garnering massive reactions, with many pointing out how he is striving to create fresh and good quality content.

B-town isn’t far behind either; with a bunch of celebrities sending a warm shout out. May it be daddy cool Amitabh Bachchan or Mimi actress Kriti Sanon, it is evident that Ganga bhaiyya has charmed them all.

Interestingly, the trailer also makes a cheeky reference to Deepika Padukone, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by her. Sharing the trailer on her official Instagram, Deepika thanked the makers for the sweet gesture and wished them all the best.

Well, if these reactions are anything to go by, looks like the 7th of April is going to be quite a celebration.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.