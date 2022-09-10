Gangs Of Wasseypur to Dev D: 5 highly acclaimed films of Anurag Kashyap that you can binge-watch this weekend

Anurag Kashyap has turned 50 years old today. The director has given India some of its landmark films. The filmmaker has also produced some very iconic films and has aced in making edgy cinema. He worked as an assistant for Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma in the course of his movie journey and has made a niche for himself. As the filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday, let us look at 5 highly acclaimed films of his that can be binge-watched this weekend.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

It’s is most ambitious project as yet and arguably his finest. Taking inspiration from The Godfather films, it showcases the blood feud between three warring gangster families spanning generations. This two part saga also touched upon the bloody history of the coal mafia in Dhanbad and how it influenced the lives of the people living in the vicinity. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia came in for a lot of praise for their superlative performances.

2. Black Friday (2007)

Based on Black Friday – The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, a non-fiction book by investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 bombings, this film too got into censor trouble. Showcasing real people and events, it was allegedly shot guerrilla style with hidden cameras by Kashyap, in keeping with the investigative spirit of the film. The film couldn’t be released for over two years in India though it was lapped up by critics abroad and was a much celebrated film at the festival circuit. Kay Kay Menon was highly praised for his portrayal of DCP Rakesh Maria.

3. Gulal (2009)

It’s the most definite film on Rajasthan politics in particular and overall Indian politics in general. It showcases how the common man still gives precedence to the royal lineage and how caste is still a calling card even after so many years. It touches on how the pursuit of power overturns every kind of loyalty and friendship and it’s this pursuit rather than power itself is what drives the players involved. Piyush Mishra came in for a lot of praise for portraying the bizarre character Prithvi Banna.

4. Paanch (2001)

It was said to be loosely based on the 1976-77 Joshi-Abhyankar murders in Pune. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Raj and Tejaswini Kolhapure, it was supposed to be a dark drama but got into censor trouble because of its alleged graphic violence. Those who have seen the film swear by its content. A preview copy of the film got leaked online in 2010 and it has become a cult internet film since then.

5. Dev.D (2009)

Kashyap redefined the Devdas mythos, giving it a modern touch and giving it heroines that were totally in touch with their sexuality. This sex, drugs and alcohol ridden films alluded to notorious MMS scandal in Delhi and an infamous hit and run case as well. Unlike in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel and the subsequent film adaptations, Devdas doesn’t die here in the end but vows to set his life in order with the help of Chanda.

As the director completes 50 years, we wish him a very happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead.

